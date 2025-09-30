New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Sep. 30
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Sep. 30
|3rd/4th Year Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Sep. 30
|3rd/4th Year Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Sep. 30
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Sep. 30
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|Edmonton
|Sep. 30
|3rd/4th Year Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|Edmonton
|Sep. 30
|Process Engineer (P.Eng)
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 29
|Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Sep. 29
|3rd/4th Year Apprentice Instrumentation Technician
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Sep. 29
|Systems Analyst
|Roska DBO
|Calgary
|Sep. 25
|Well Site Supervisor (Natural Gas)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Sep. 25
|Field Operator
|Astara Energy Corp.
|Brooks
|Sep. 24
|Pipeline Process Operator
|Roska DBO
|Conklin
|Sep. 24
|Oil & Gas – Materials Management/Warehouse Coordinator (Contract)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Sep. 24
|JOURNEYMAN/3RD-4TH YEAR APPRENTICE HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Sep. 23
|Electrical QC
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Sep. 23
|Office Administrator
|Roska DBO
|St. Albert