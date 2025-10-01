Discount on Western Canada Select narrows

The discount on Western Canada Select to North American benchmark West Texas Intermediate futures narrowed on Wednesday.

WCS for November delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, settled at $11.10 a barrel under the U.S. benchmark WTI, according to brokerage CalRock, narrower than Tuesday’s close of $11.50.

* Western Canadian crude production continues to grow, with the oil-producing province of Alberta hitting a record of 4.3 million barrels per day in July.

* Global oil prices slid for a third day in a row to a 16-week low on Wednesday as a U.S. government shutdown fed worries about the global economy, while traders expected more oil supply to come on the market with a planned output boost by OPEC+ next month.

