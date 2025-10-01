Parex Resources Announces Production Update and Timing of Q3 2025 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parex Resources Inc. (“Parex” or the “Company”) (TSX: PXT) announces a production update and expects to release its Q3 2025 financial and operating results on November 4, 2025.

Q3 2025 Production Update (1)(2)

Estimated Q3 2025 average production was 44,000 boe/d, with production in the quarter supported by strong base asset performance, growth at LLA-32, and positive exploration results, offset by lower production at Capachos. The prior quarter’s (Q2 2025) average production was 42,542 boe/d.

With new wells recently brought onstream at LLA-32, current field production has increased by over 40% since the tuck-in acquisition ( 3) (4) . In addition, with the fourth near-field exploration success of 2025 coming online in late September, current average production has increased to approximately 46,500 boe/d ( 4 ) .

. In addition, with the fourth near-field exploration success of 2025 coming online in late September, current average production has increased to approximately 46,500 boe/d . Over the remainder of 2025, the Company expects to bring onstream four to six production-adding wells across LLA-32, Capachos, and Putumayo, along with continued near-field exploration. Together, these are expected to support Q4 2025 production and set up a strong entry into 2026.

boe/d For the three months ended September 30, 2025 Block LLA-34 20,800 Southern Llanos 16,950 Northern Llanos 2,750 Magdalena Basin 2,100 Natural Gas Production 1,400 Average Production 44,000



Monthly Production Breakdown (1)(2)

boe/d July 2025 August 2025 September 2025 Average Production 44,400 43,500 44,050

(1) See “Product Type Disclosure.”

(2) Average production numbers are preliminary, subject to final reconciliation, and rounded for presentation purposes (excludes Q2 2025).

(3) LLA-32 tuck-in acquisition as previously announced; see May 8, 2025 news release.

(4) Estimated average daily production corresponds to the period of September 23, 2025, to September 29, 2025.

Q3 2025 Conference Call & Webcast

Parex will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its Q3 2025 results on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, beginning at 9:30 am MT (11:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call or video webcast, please see the access information below:

Conference ID: 5403995 Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-646-307-1963 Participant Dial-In Number: 1-647-932-3411 Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/117735037

About Parex Resources Inc.

Parex is one of the largest independent oil and gas companies in Colombia, focusing on sustainable, conventional production. The Company’s corporate headquarters are in Calgary, Canada, with an operating office in Bogotá, Colombia. Parex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PXT.

Product Type Disclosure

Product Type July 2025 August 2025 September 2025 Light & Medium Crude Oil (bbl/d) 10,040 10,596 10,304 Heavy Crude Oil (bbl/d) 33,096 31,468 32,238 Conventional Natural Gas (mcf/d) 7,595 8,625 9,047 Oil Equivalent (boe/d) 44,400(1) 43,500(1) 44,050(1)

Product Type For the three months ended September 30, 2025 Light & Medium Crude Oil (bbl/d) 10,317 Heavy Crude Oil (bbl/d) 32,280 Conventional Natural Gas (mcf/d) 8,425 Oil Equivalent (boe/d) 44,000(1)

Product Type For the three months ended June 30, 2025 Light & Medium Crude Oil (bbl/d) 10,498 Heavy Crude Oil (bbl/d) 31,047 Conventional Natural Gas (mcf/d) 5,982 Oil Equivalent (boe/d) 42,542

(1) Average production numbers are preliminary, subject to final reconciliation, and rounded for presentation purposes.

Oil & Gas Matters Advisory

The term “Boe” means a barrel of oil equivalent on the basis of 6 thousand cubic feet (“mcf”) of natural gas to 1 barrel (“bbl”). Boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 mcf: 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6 mcf: 1 bbl, utilizing a conversion ratio at 6 mcf: 1 bbl may be misleading as an indication of value.

Abbreviations

The following abbreviations used in this press release have the meanings set forth below:

bbl/d barrels per day boe/d barrels of oil equivalent of natural gas per day mcf/d thousand cubic feet per day

