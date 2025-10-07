🏢 Offices for Lease – Livingston Place (222 – 3rd Ave SW, Calgary)
Now Available: 13 Private Offices for Lease
Location: Livingston Place, 222 – 3rd Ave SW, Calgary, AB
Availability: Immediate
Discover professional and conveniently located AAA office spaces in one of Calgary’s premier downtown towers. Whether you’re a startup, growing team, or looking for a satellite office, Livingston Place offers the ideal environment for productivity and prestige.
✅ Modern Building with Professional Amenities
✅ Central Downtown Location
✅ Flexible Leasing Options
✅ Secure, Clean, and Well-Maintained
Perfect for professionals, consultants, and small businesses seeking high-quality office space in a prime location.
📞 For More Information or to Book a Viewing:
📱 Phone: 403-863-1135