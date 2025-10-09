Fluor’s Commitment to a Sustainable Future

How Fluor’s Emerging Leaders Group drove meaningful action on sustainability

Authors: Steven Gibbard, Supply Chain Commercial Strategies Director & Avery Foret, Design Engineer – Fluor Canada Ltd.

Fluor has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to environmental stewardship; both through the projects we execute and the practices we uphold in our offices.

In 1983, Fluor built the world’s first large-scale photovoltaic power plant for ARCO Solar. That milestone marked the beginning of an extensive portfolio of energy transition projects that Fluor has executed for our clients. In 2006, Fluor took an inward look at our environmental impact, starting with tracking our global carbon footprint. Over the next several years, we saw a company-wide effort to reduce our environmental impact. By 2021, these endeavors were significantly accelerated when we announced goal to be Net Zero by 2023 for both Scope 1 and 2 emissions. Scope 1 includes direct emissions produced by our offices and fleet vehicles. Scope 2 covers indirect emissions, such as greenhouse gas, from third-party providers that provide electricity to our offices. In 2023, we proudly achieved Net Zero for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions.

Fluor continues to assist clients in protecting the environment by providing innovative, long-term design and execution solutions in line with our purpose: to build a better world. Fluor’s core values of Safety, Integrity, Teamwork, and Excellence are reflected not only in the execution of our projects, but through our people and the initiatives they champion. A key testament to Fluor’s commitment to sustainability, as well as the growth and development of our people, is the Calgary Office Solar Panel Project.

In February 2024, Fluor’s Calgary office successfully achieved startup of a rooftop solar system consisting of 694 photovoltaic modules. This project was initiated in 2020, when a senior project director approached one of Fluor Calgary’s employee resource groups, the Emerging Leaders Group (ELG), to seek their interest to evaluate the feasibility of a solar panel installation at the Calgary office. The team sprang into action, driven by an interest in solar technology and the unique development opportunity the project would offer. They began conducting a feasibility study which included initial structural evaluations, exploration of installation options, and evaluation of project economics. With strong support from the Calgary office leadership, the project was approved and moved into the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) phase.

From the outset, the purpose of this project was multifaceted; to reduce Calgary office energy emissions and provide a meaningful development opportunity for ELG members. Engaged employees were motivated to gain hands-on experience with solar technology, from both a technical and commercial standpoint, stepping beyond their usual roles and responsibilities while developing their leadership skills and capabilities by leveraging senior mentor guidance.

During the early FEED phase, the project team developed a preliminary in-house design for the solar panel system. To ensure the highest standards of quality and compliance, the team partnered with a local solar energy contractor, Kuby Renewable Energy, with extensive experience in design standards and regulatory requirements for this project.

The team worked with Kuby to develop a detailed design, construction plan, and cost estimate that was presented to office leadership for approval. The project was officially sanctioned in March of 2023, and construction commenced in August later that year. After years of hard work and dedication, the system was successfully commissioned in February of 2024. Between February 2024 and June 2025, the Calgary office solar panel system generated an impressive 448,540 kWh of electricity.

The overwhelming success of the Calgary Office Solar Panel project stands as a powerful example of what employee-driven initiatives can achieve. All FEED work was completed on a voluntary basis, demonstrating Fluor employees’ strong commitment to delivering sustainable solutions and driving meaningful change. The individuals who took on this challenge gained tangible experience in solar power generation, while also achieving significant personal and professional growth. Their journey reflects Fluor’s unwavering commitment to sustainability brought to life by our greatest asset, our people, and their passion to build a better world.