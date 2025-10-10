Strathcona Resources terminates takeover bid for MEG

Strathcona Resources said on Friday it has terminated its takeover bid for MEG Energy , days after Cenovus Energy raised its bid for the Canadian oil producer.

The takeover saga began in May when Strathcona launched a C$5.93 billion ($4.23 billion) hostile bid for MEG Energy. However, Cenovus countered with a C$7.9 billion cash-and-stock deal.

Since then, Strathcona raised its stake in MEG to 14.2%, aiming to vote against the Cenovus deal, and in September sweetened its original offer to C$30.86 per share, compared with Cenovus’ nearly C$28 bid.

On Wednesday, Cenovus raised its bid for MEG to C$8.6 billion, including debt.

