Invico Energy Ltd.: Property Divestiture

Invico Energy Ltd. (“Invico” or the “Company”) has engaged Sayer Energy Advisors to assist it with the sale of certain of its oil and natural gas interests located in Alberta and Saskatchewan (the “Properties”).

The Properties consist of non-operated working interests in the Central AB, Swan Hills, Mitsue, Northern AB, and Peace River packages, and operated working interests in the Saskatchewan package.

Preference will be given to offers to acquire all of the Properties in each package in one transaction; however, offers may be considered for individual properties.

Average daily sales production net to Invico from the Properties for the five months ended May 31, 2025 was approximately 199 boe/d, consisting of 672 Mcf/d of natural gas and 87 barrels of oil and natural gas liquids per day.

Operating income net to Invico from the Properties for the five months ended May 31, 2025 was approximately $70,000 per month, or $840,000 on an annualized basis.

Invico prepared an internal reserves evaluation of the Properties specifically for this divestiture (the “Reserve Report”). The Reserve Report is effective September 1, 2025 using an average of GLJ Ltd., McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. and Sproule ERCE’s July 1, 2025 forecast pricing. Invico estimated that, as of September 1, 2025, the Properties contained remaining proved plus probable reserves of 441,000 barrels of oil and natural gas liquids and 1.8 Bcf of natural gas (744,000 boe), with an estimated net present value of $5.6 million using forecast pricing at a 10% discount.

As of October 7, 2025, the Saskatchewan properties had a deemed net asset value of ($859,425) (deemed assets of $878,890 less liabilities of $1.7 million), with an LMR ratio of 0.51.

The Company only operates one well in Alberta which is included in the offering. At Steele, Invico holds a 100% working interest in one section of land with one abandoned natural gas well 3MV Hz Steele 100/02-19-066-24W4/00.

Summary information relating to this divestiture is attached to this correspondence. A package of more detailed confidential information will be sent to any party executing a Confidentiality Agreement (copy attached).

Cash offers relating to this process will be accepted until 12:00 pm on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

For further information please feel free to contact: Ben Rye, Sydney Birkett, or Tom Pavic at 403.266.6133.