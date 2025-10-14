New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Oct. 14
|3rd/4th Year Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|Fort McMurray
|Oct. 14
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|Fort McMurray
|Oct. 11
|ELECTRONICS TECHNICIAN – (HNT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Hinton
|Oct. 10
|LNG Joint Venture Analyst
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Oct. 9
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Oct. 9
|Electrical Superintendent
|Strike Group
|Saskatoon
|Oct. 9
|Electrical QC
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Oct. 9
|3rd/4th Year Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Oct. 9
|3rd/4th Year Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Oct. 9
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Oct. 8
|Project/Cost Controller
|Strike Group
|Edson
|Oct. 8
|Lead Operator
|Teine Energy Ltd.
|Hoosier
|Oct. 8
|Asset Integrity Inspector
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie