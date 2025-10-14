BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Oct. 14 3rd/4th Year Apprentice Electrician Strike Group Fort McMurray
Oct. 14 Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group Fort McMurray
Oct. 11 ELECTRONICS TECHNICIAN – (HNT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Hinton
Oct. 10 LNG Joint Venture Analyst PetroChina Canada Calgary
Oct. 9 Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group All Areas
Oct. 9 Electrical Superintendent Strike Group Saskatoon
Oct. 9 Electrical QC Strike Group Bonnyville
Oct. 9 3rd/4th Year Apprentice Electrician Strike Group All Areas
Oct. 9 3rd/4th Year Apprentice Electrician Strike Group Calgary
Oct. 9 Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group Calgary
Oct. 8 Project/Cost Controller Strike Group Edson
Oct. 8 Lead Operator Teine Energy Ltd. Hoosier
Oct. 8 Asset Integrity Inspector Roska DBO Grande Prairie

Follow BOE Report

Sign up for the BOE Report Daily Digest E-mail

Latest Headlines

Return to Home