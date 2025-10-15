Cenovus Energy acquires additonal shares in MEG Energy

Cenovus Energy bought more shares in MEG Energy , raising its stakes to 9.8% in the Canadian oil sand company.

This follows Cenovus’s Tuesday purchase of 21.7 million shares, strengthening its position to acquire one of Canada’s last large pure-play oil sands companies ahead of the October 22 shareholder vote.

Earlier this month, Cenovus increased its bid by C$2.35 to C$29.80 per share to acquire MEG, stating it as their “best and final” offer.

Strathcona Resources abandoned its takeover bid for MEG following Cenovus’ latest offer, ending a month-long battle for Canada’s oil sands company.

While the MEG board has approved Cenovus’ revised bid of C$8.6 billion ($6.11 billion), including debt, the deal requires approval from two-thirds of the investors to proceed.

The takeover saga began in May when Strathcona launched a C$5.93 billion hostile bid for MEG, which Cenovus countered with a C$7.9 billion cash-and-stock offer in August.

MEG’s Christina Lake oil sands project remains a key asset owing to its long reserve life, cost-efficient operations and potential for future production growth.

(Reporting by Pranav Mathur in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)