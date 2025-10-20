US business lobby urges Trump to end new curbs on exports to China

The White House and the Commerce Department, which oversees export controls, did not respond to requests for comment. NFTC declined to comment.
The letter lays bare the extent of private sector opposition to the controversial rule, long sought by China hawks in Washington to crack down on sanctioned Chinese firms using unsanctioned subsidiaries to bypass export restrictions to access prized technology.
The rule, implemented on September 29, adds to the Entity List firms that are at least 50% owned by an entity-listed parent company. Companies are added to the list for taking actions that harm U.S. foreign policy or national security and are barred from receiving U.S. technology.
China strongly objected to the rule.
NFTC also accused the Commerce Department of “significantly” slowing and “even temporarily” halting the processing of export license applications, particularly for Chinese customers, with “thousands of licenses worth billions of dollars” accumulating at the Commerce Department.
Reuters reported in August that thousands of license applications by U.S. companies to export goods and technology around the globe, including to China, were in limbo due to turmoil and near paralysis at the agency.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chris Sanders and Andrea Ricci)