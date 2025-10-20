US natural gas exports to Mexico hit record highs, EIA says

U.S. natural gas pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 7.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in May 2025, the most of any month on record as Mexico’s demand for natural gas increases, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Monday.

On an annual basis, U.S. natural gas pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 6.4 bcfd in 2024, a 25% increase compared with 2019 and the highest on record in data going back as early as 1975, the EIA report stated.

“Total consumption of natural gas in Mexico increased from 7.7 bcfd to 8.6 bcfd during the same time (2019-2024) period, with most growth concentrated in Mexico’s electric power sector,” the EIA said, adding that natural gas enters Mexico along four main corridors- South Texas, West Texas, Arizona, and California.

These four export corridors have a combined capacity of about 14.8 bcfd and an approximate utilization rate of 43% in 2024.

In 2024, pipeline exports from West and South Texas collectively accounted for 91% of U.S. gas pipeline exports to Mexico, the EIA noted.

The report also said that many factors limit these exports, with the most impactful being the constraints in Mexico’s pipeline infrastructure and limited gas storage capacity in Mexico, adding that this rise to record was facilitated by the commissioning of additional connecting pipelines in central and southwestern Mexico in recent years.

