Russia said on Thursday that a European Union plans to ban on Russian liquefied natural gas imports were completely self destructive given the lack of gas reserves in Europe and the growing consumption of energy from Artificial Intelligence.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the EU had failed to take into account the impact of its actions on the energy markets or on the bloc’s own interests.

“We are talking about that part of the European continent that does not have the necessary hydrocarbon reserves,” Zakharova said. “We recall their plans for digitalization and the introduction of AI – they will need significantly more energy than before. So we ask ourselves – how?”

Zakharova compared the EU was acting like a “zombie” that could not understand the damage it was inflicting on its own interests.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)