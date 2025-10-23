This Company Just Drilled the Longest Montney Well Ever in Canada – StackDX Intel

Pacific Canbriam Energy announced a major milestone in a recent LinkedIn post, having announced that it has drilled the longest well ever recorded in Canada’s Montney formation — an impressive 8,322 metres in total length.

It appears the company is talking about the full length of the well, not just the lateral length. On the StackDX Maps platform, this would be called total measured depth (TMD). Unfortunately this well couldn’t be found in the public data quite yet. We might speculate that it was this well, based on the lateral length on the map appearing significantly longer than the 7,500 m TMD well beside it, but that is only a best guess as the well is currently on Confidential status so those details are not yet showing.

In fact, only 5 wells in the Montney have ever had a TMD of greater than 8,000m until this well by Pacific Canbriam. You can view those 5 here. The previous record holder was Ovintiv, who had a Montney well with a TMD of 8,208m at Swan Lake, while Pacific Canbriam also had one of those top 5 wells before this new one.