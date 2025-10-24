Baker CEO says 2025 resilience driven by AI growth, sees oil investment slowdown

Baker Hughes CEO Lorenzo Simonelli said on Friday the global macro environment remains resilient through 2025, despite geopolitical and policy headwinds, supported by the rapid deployment of generative artificial intelligence driving power demand and industrial activity.

Simonelli said the company remains confident of reaching $1.5 billion in data center orders ahead of its original three-year target as it continues to see strong momentum in data center power demand.

He, however, said Baker Hughes’ outlook for 2025 remains unchanged, with a high-single-digit decline in global upstream spending expected.

Simonelli cautioned that oversupply concerns in the oil market were weighing on sentiment, with some OPEC+ members still unable to meet production quotas. He said oil-related upstream investment is expected to stay subdued until the market absorbs the group’s additional supply.

He said that early indicators suggest 2026 will be another year of subdued activity and spending declines before a gradual recovery takes hold, particularly in international and offshore markets.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)