Putin envoy Dmitriev says US, Ukraine and Russia close to ‘diplomatic solution’ on war

Kirill Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation, said on Friday he believes his country, the United States and Ukraine are close to a diplomatic solution to end Russia’s war in Ukraine. Speaking to CNN after arriving in Washington for talks with U.S. officials, Dmitriev said that a meeting between Donald Trump and Putin had not been cancelled, as the U.S. president described it, and that the two leaders will likely meet at a later date.

The planned summit was put on hold on Tuesday, as Russia’s rejection of an immediate ceasefire cast a cloud over attempts at negotiations. Trump said he cancelled the planned meeting with Putin in Budapest because of a lack of progress in diplomatic efforts toward ending the war and a sense that the timing was off.

However, Dmitriev on Friday said, “I believe Russia and the U.S. and Ukraine are actually quite close to a diplomatic solution.”

Dmitriev in his comments did not offer details of what this would entail. European nations are working with Ukraine on a new proposal for a ceasefire in the war along current battle lines, European diplomats told Reuters this week, mainly incorporating ideas already under discussion while pressing to keep the United States in a central role.

“It’s a big move by President Zelenskiy to already acknowledge that it’s about battle lines,” Dmitriev said. “You know, his previous position was that Russia should leave completely – so actually, I think we are reasonably close to a diplomatic solution that can be worked out.”

Russia launched its large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Trump had announced last week that he and Putin would meet soon in Hungary to try to bring an end to the war. But Putin has been unwilling to consider concessions. Russia has long demanded that Ukraine agree to cede more territory before any ceasefire. Dmitriev’s visit to the United States for a long-planned meeting takes place against the backdrop of newly announced U.S. sanctions on two of Russia’s biggest oil companies – a move aimed at pressing Putin to end the war.

Despite the move, Dmitriev said dialogue between Russia and the United States will continue.

“It is certainly only possible if Russia’s interests are taken into account and treated with respect,” Dmitriev earlier told Reuters.

Dmitriev declined to say who he was meeting and predicted that the U.S. oil sanctions would backfire.

“They will only lead to gasoline costing more at American gas stations,” Dmitriev said.

The U.S. news outlet Axios reported that Dmitriev would meet Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff in Miami on Saturday. The Russian state TASS news agency quoted Dmitriev as saying he would also meet other people who he did not name.

