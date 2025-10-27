Canada regulator pauses review of Trans Mountain’s interim tolls application

This includes postponing a public hearing that was scheduled to start on November 17, the CER added.
The operator of Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline and oil shippers are in talks to resolve a shipping cost dispute that has deterred usage of Canada’s only east-west pipeline and hindered the government’s plan to sell it.
A Trans Mountain spokeswoman said earlier this month the company was requesting regulatory proceedings be halted to allow time for an agreement.
(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)