Canada regulator pauses review of Trans Mountain’s interim tolls application

The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) said on Monday it has approved Trans Mountain’s request to pause the regulatory process for its interim tolls application.

This includes postponing a public hearing that was scheduled to start on November 17, the CER added.

The operator of Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline and oil shippers are in talks to resolve a shipping cost dispute that has deterred usage of Canada’s only east-west pipeline and hindered the government’s plan to sell it.

A Trans Mountain spokeswoman said earlier this month the company was requesting regulatory proceedings be halted to allow time for an agreement.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)