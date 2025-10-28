New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

BOE Report

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Oct. 24 Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group Prince George
Oct. 24 Apprentice Electrician Strike Group Prince George
Oct. 24 Senior Gas Plant Operator (15/13, camp) Roska DBO Fort St John
Oct. 24 Maintenance Planner/Scheduler – Edson, AB Roska DBO Edson
Oct. 23 JOURNEYMAN/3RD-4TH YEAR APPRENTICE HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Oct. 23 SEASONAL CEMENT BULK DRIVER/OPERATOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt
Oct. 22 3rd/4th Year Apprentice Electrician Strike Group Edmonton
Oct. 22 3rd/4th Year Apprentice Electrician Strike Group Calgary
Oct. 22 Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group Edmonton
Oct. 22 Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group Calgary
Oct. 22 ELECTRONICS TECHNICIAN – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Oct. 22 BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt