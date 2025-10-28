New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Oct. 24
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|Prince George
|Oct. 24
|Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|Prince George
|Oct. 24
|Senior Gas Plant Operator (15/13, camp)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Oct. 24
|Maintenance Planner/Scheduler – Edson, AB
|Roska DBO
|Edson
|Oct. 23
|JOURNEYMAN/3RD-4TH YEAR APPRENTICE HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Oct. 23
|SEASONAL CEMENT BULK DRIVER/OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Oct. 22
|3rd/4th Year Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|Edmonton
|Oct. 22
|3rd/4th Year Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Oct. 22
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|Edmonton
|Oct. 22
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Oct. 22
|ELECTRONICS TECHNICIAN – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Oct. 22
|BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt