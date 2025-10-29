TPH advising on sale of selected TAQA North Ltd. Assets

TPH&Co. has been retained by TAQA North Ltd. to advise on the divestment of selected assets in Alberta. The assets produce ~5,200 boe/d (62% gas).

For more information including a summary of the assets and to receive a copy of the confidentiality agreement or to arrange a discussion with a member of the TPH team, please contact taqanorth@tphco.ca.

