Shell to start up second unit at LNG Canada later this quarter, CFO says

Shell expects to start up its second liquefied natural gas processing unit at its LNG Canada facility later this quarter, Chief Financial Officer Sinead Gorman said on Thursday.

LNG Canada is the first major LNG export facility in Canada, and the first on the west coast of North America that provides direct access to Asia, the world’s largest LNG market. Train 1 began production in June.

Gorman said Shell’s chemicals business continues to face weak margins and challenges. Shell is seeking new partners or buyers for some of its chemicals assets.

“It will not be a quick move on that one, that will take time,” Gorman said on a media call to discuss third-quarter earnings.

