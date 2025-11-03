Chevron Announces Leadership Changes

Alana K. Knowles to retire after 38 years with the company

Amit R. Ghai named Controller of Chevron

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) announced today the appointment of Amit R. Ghai as Controller of Chevron, effective March 1, 2026. Ghai will succeed Alana K. Knowles, in anticipation of her expected retirement from Chevron in April 2026, after 38 years of service.

Ghai will lead Chevron’s accounting policy, corporate and external financial reporting, internal controls, global business services and digital finance teams. He will report to Eimear Bonner, Chevron’s Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “Amit’s broad financial background, effective leadership as assistant controller, and ability to work across business and finance teams make him well-prepared for this senior management role,” said Bonner.

Ghai began his industry career in 1996 and joined Chevron in 2004 through the Finance MBA program. He currently serves as assistant controller, where he leads financial strategy and ensures the integrity of company-wide reporting through robust accounting and internal control practices. He also serves as secretary of the Board Audit Committee. Over the course of his career, Ghai has held a range of operational and finance roles both in the U.S. and internationally, including general accounting manager in Angola; finance manager for California upstream; general manager of corporate treasury in Singapore; general manager of finance for supply and trading in Houston; and controller for downstream and chemicals in California. He holds an MBA in finance from the University of Michigan, an MS in chemical engineering from Lamar University, and a BS in chemical engineering from the Institute of Chemical Technology in India.

Knowles began her career at Chevron in 1988, supporting North America upstream in accounting and finance. Over the course of her tenure, she has held a wide range of leadership roles with increasing responsibility in finance, accounting, treasury and investor relations. She has been a key driver in advancing the development of finance professionals, shaping leadership capabilities and enabling digital transformation within the function. Prior to her current role, Knowles served as vice president of finance for downstream and chemicals and midstream, where she led financial strategy and performance across complex global operations. She also previously served as assistant treasurer, overseeing operating company financing and managing capital structure and funding strategies across Chevron’s portfolio.

“Over the course of her 38-year career at Chevron, Alana has made countless contributions that have made our company stronger. Her dynamic leadership, financial expertise and unwavering commitment have made an enduring impact on our company, our culture and our success,” said Mike Wirth, Chevron’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.

