US crude production hits record high for second week in a row, EIA says

EIA said output reached 13.651 million barrels per day (bpd) during the week ended October 31, topping the prior all-time high of 13.644 million bpd during the week ended October 24.
The agency also said gasoline stockpiles in the U.S. Midwest region fell to a record of 42.536 million barrels during the week ended October 31, according to EIA data going back to 1990.
That was below the prior all-time low of 42.550 million barrels in September 2022.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino and Shariq Khan in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)