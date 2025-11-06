Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – November 6, 2025) – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of C$0.5875 (fifty-eight and three quarter cents). The dividend will be payable on January 6, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 12, 2025.

Canadian Natural’s growing and sustainable dividend demonstrates the confidence that the Board of Directors has in the sustainability of our business model, our strong balance sheet and the strength of our diverse, long life low decline reserves and asset base. The Company’s leading track record of growing and sustainable dividend continues, with 2025 being the 25th consecutive year of dividend increases with a compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 21% over that time.

Canadian Natural is a senior crude oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

