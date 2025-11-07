CER issues Recommendation Report for the Pouce Coupé Taylor to Gordondale Pipeline Project

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 7, 2025 /CNW/ – The Commission of the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) has released its Recommendation Report regarding the Pouce Coupé Pipe Line Ltd. Taylor to Gordondale Pipeline Project. The Commission has recommended that a certificate be issued for the project subject to conditions, highlighting its alignment with the public interest and underscoring a strong commitment to transparency, fairness, and meaningful engagement with Indigenous Peoples and stakeholders. The proposed pipeline is intended to transport natural gas liquids from the Montney region in northeastern British Columbia to refineries, plants, and storage facilities in Alberta.

The Commission found that the project would be necessary and economically feasible and be built and operated safely in alignment with regulatory and safety standards. The Commission recommends a certificate be issued subject to 40 conditions, which address all aspects of the project from construction and safety to Indigenous involvement and environmental monitoring.

Throughout the hearing process, the Commission heard from 35 Indigenous communities who either participated directly in the hearing or through the CER’s Crown Consultation Coordinator. The Commission found the consultation process to be adequate. Their input played a vital role in informing the Commission’s recommendation and ensuring that Indigenous perspectives were considered throughout the decision-making process.

The CER regulates energy infrastructure in a way that prevents harm and aims to ensure the safe, reliable, competitive, and environmentally sustainable delivery of energy to Canada and the world.

and the world. The Commission is responsible for recommendations and adjudicative decisions, operating as a quasi-judicial body that is arm’s length from other parts of the CER governance structure and the federal government.

The Commission has made its recommendation ahead of the legislated time limit of December 1, 2025 established for this project. The hearing process took nearly 14 months from when the application was determined to be complete to when the recommendation report was issued.

The Commission considered the project’s contribution to existing cumulative effects and found that, with the recommended mitigation and accommodation measures, Indigenous Peoples would be enabled to continue to exercise and practice their rights

Other cumulative effects, such as effects on vegetation, wetlands, wildlife, and wildlife habitat are also addressed through the conditions outlined in the recommendation report. These conditions are designed to ensure that potential impacts are identified and effectively managed throughout the project.

Pouce Coupé applied to build a pipeline that would be approximately 89 kilometres long and to install a new pump station within its existing Taylor Tank Farm footprint.

footprint. The project would run parallel to existing and approved rights-of-way for almost 94 per cent of its length.

The project is in Treaty 8 territory and would cross the traditional lands of First Nations and Métis communities.

