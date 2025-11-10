Do you know if your company uses power efficiently?

Improve your margin by lowering your power costs.

For Canadian oil and gas companies, power costs consistently rank in the top three operating expenses, often contributing 15-30% of total operating costs.

Oil & gas companies have detailed metrics for nearly every other aspect of the business -but how deep is your analysis of your purchased power? Who analyses your power bills? How do you analyse your power bill? How do you know if you are using purchased power efficiently?

With increasing regulatory, political, and market uncertainty affecting the oil & gas and power industries in Canada right now, protecting cash flows is paramount.

Controlling, tracking and reducing a major cost like power is a clear, actionable way to fortify your balance sheet. Even single-digit percentage improvements can deliver tens of thousands or even millions in annual savings.

A Unique Approach to Power Cost Reduction.

By leveraging extensive experience in both the oil & gas industry and power generation / renewable energy, a unique and proven methodology has been developed to identify and prioritize power cost savings opportunities, including project economics.

Power cost reduction focus areas:

Metered vs billing demand

Contract demand reductions

Rate code reductions

Power spike reductions

Power factor correction

Power service discontinuations

Billing error corrections

Most power cost reductions are very low risk, and the savings are realized year after year.

Stop wondering. Start saving. If your oil & gas company has significant power costs, and you would like to know if you are using purchased power efficiently, let’s have a quick, no-obligation chat.

Contact Barry Watt, P.Eng.,

bnewatt@gmail.com