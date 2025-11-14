CAPP reaction to second federal Major Projects List announcement

“The second announcement of major projects deemed to be in the national interest is another step towards Canada’s goal of becoming a global energy superpower.

With Ksi Lisims LNG and the related Prince Rupert Gas Transmission project joining LNG Canada Phase 2 on the major projects list, paired with Cedar and Woodfibre LNG which are already under construction, Canada is on a path to become one of the top five LNG exporters in the world.

These projects will further diversify our trade relationships while creating economic prosperity and contribute to indigenous economic reconciliation. Oil and natural gas export projects are critical to achieving the federal government’s vision to double non-U.S. exports.

An ongoing commitment to national building projects is imperative. The oil and natural gas industry looks forward to seeing progress on a more pragmatic regulatory framework to reinforce these positive signals to investors and allow Canada to compete globally for investment and attract more project proposals from private sector proponents.

A strong oil and natural gas industry drives job and career creation, boosts trade exports, and raises the country’s standard of living. We look forward to continuing to work with the federal government in building a globally competitive and resilient economy for all Canadians.”

-Lisa Baiton, CAPP President and CEO