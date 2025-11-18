New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Nov. 18
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Medicine Hat
|Nov. 18
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Rocky Mountain House
|Nov. 18
|Senior Operations Administrator
|Lotus Creek Exploration Inc.
|Calgary
|Nov. 18
|Operations Engineer / Production Engineer
|Lotus Creek Exploration Inc.
|Calgary
|Nov. 17
|Operations Readiness Advisor
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 17
|Millwright Coordinator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 14
|General Foreperson – Electrical
|Strike Group
|Edmonton
|Nov. 14
|Industrial 3rd/4th Year Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Nov. 14
|Industrial Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Nov. 14
|Industrial 3rd/4th Year Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|Prince George
|Nov. 14
|Office Administrator
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Nov. 14
|LOGISTICS DRIVER – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Nov. 14
|JOURNEYMAN HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC (WEST SHOP) – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 12
|Accounts Receivable Administrator
|Strike Group
|High Level
|Nov. 12
|Site Administrator
|Strike Group
|Prince George
|Nov. 12
|Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician
|Strike Group
|Saskatoon
|Nov. 12
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Slave Lake
|Nov. 12
|LOGISTICS DRIVER – (HNT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Hinton
|Nov. 12
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Nov. 12
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Nov. 12
|CEMENT TWIN SUPERVISOR – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 12
|CEMENT BULK DRIVER/OPERATOR – (FJT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Fort St. John
|Nov. 11
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (HNT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Hinton
|Nov. 11
|LOGISTICS DRIVER – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Nov. 11
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie