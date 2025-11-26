BP’s Whiting refinery returns to normal operations after October fire

The largest refinery in the U.S. Midwest returned to normal operations early this week, the sources said.
A BP spokesperson declined on Wednesday to comment on day-to-day operations. In October, a fire ignited after an operational incident at the refinery. Multiple units, including the fluid catalytic cracker, were taken offline due to the blaze.
A week later, an outage caused by a disruption to electrical service that occurred outside of the facility prompted a temporary evacuation at the plant. The refinery resumed operations after power was restored.
The refinery had started its planned maintenance on its units, including the fluid catalytic cracker, in mid-September. The turnaround was expected to last for two months.
The refinery produces a wide range of liquid fuels, including gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel.
