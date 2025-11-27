CAPP statement on AB/Federal memorandum of understanding

“CAPP welcomes the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the federal and Alberta governments, which reflects an earnest commitment to collaborate and grow Canada’s oil and natural gas industry. The elimination of the emissions cap, changes to the Competition Act, and the commitment to work together on new market access are all significant steps towards unlocking Canada’s vast natural energy resources and putting us on a path to become the world’s next energy superpower.

Canadians want to see their valuable oil and natural resources responsibly developed to build prosperity and strengthen the nation’s economic sovereignty. They expect this to be done the Canadian way, with innovation, in partnership with Indigenous communities, and with respect for the environment. CAPP and our members are ready to work with the federal and provincial governments to build on the momentum created by this important agreement.”

– Lisa Baiton, CAPP President & CEO