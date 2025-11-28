US LNG plants pull record amount of gas, LSEG data show

U.S. demand for natural gas to be turned into LNG surpassed 19 billion cubic feet on Friday, keeping gas usage at a record-high level for the third straight day, according to preliminary data from financial firm LSEG.

The U.S. is the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas.

The record usage has been led by the two largest U.S. exporters, with Cheniere’s Sabine Pass plant in Texas pulling 5.1 bcf on Friday and Venture Global’s Plaquemines plant in Louisiana continuing its ramp-up, pulling 4.2 bcf on Friday, LSEG data show.

U.S. LNG natural gas demand averaged less than 12 bcf per day in 2024, and this year’s increase has been driven mainly by the ramp-up of Plaquemines, which started production in the last week of 2024 and is now processing over 4 bcfd, LSEG data show.

U.S. LNG output and demand for natural gas usually increase in the cooler months as plants operate more efficiently, and most shutdowns are planned during the summer.

(Reporting by Curtis Williams in Houston Editing by Rod Nickel)