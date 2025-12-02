Multiply Your Impact Today During Cottage Care Day

Get your gift matched today to double or even quadruple your impact for children and families in crisis through Cottage Care Day. Every dollar given to Children’s Cottage Society on Giving Tuesday, December 2, will be matched up to $200,000 by an anonymous donor.

If your employer offers a workplace matching program, a single act of generosity can become four times the support for local children and families. Donations can be made securely at childrenscottage.ab.ca/cottage-care-day, or through Benevity by searching for the Cottage Care Day Project Cause Page, so gifts are tracked and matched.

Children’s Cottage Society’s new Child & Family Centre is home to Calgary’s only Crisis Nursery, where children are cared for in a safe, nurturing environment while parents receive support to address urgent needs. In the same building, the Family Mental Wellness Hub offers immediate, no-cost, culturally responsive and trauma-informed mental health support for children and parents in crisis, ensuring families receive timely care when they need it most.

In the last year alone, 1,182 children and 718 families received crisis care through Children’s Cottage Society, and more than 78,000 children have been supported since 1986. Recently named one of Charity Intelligence’s Top 10 Impact Canadian Youth Charities, Children’s Cottage delivers strong impact for every dollar donated—so matched gifts create direct, measurable change for children and families facing adversity.

Cottage Care Day takes place on Giving Tuesday, December 2, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Eighth Avenue Place, with live coverage on XL 103 FM, offering Calgarians multiple ways to participate while their gifts are being matched. Companies such as Aecon Group Inc., Baytex Energy, Calgary Co-op, Canadian Natural Resources, Inter Pipeline, Norton Rose Fulbright, Strathcona Resources Ltd., and Whitecap Resources have already stepped up with generous early support and are helping Children’s Cottage move toward its $200,000 goal.

As Headliners of Hope, Baytex Energy, Calgary Co-op, and Aecon each contributed $15,000 or more to Cottage Care Day. Baytex Energy is a proud early supporter of Cottage Care Day, reflecting its commitment to the healthy growth and development of children and youth in the communities where it operates. Calgary Co-op and the Calgary Co-op Community Foundation support Children’s Cottage as part of their focus on food security and vulnerable families in Calgary. Through Aecon Cares, Aecon and its employees champion Children’s Cottage with both financial support and hands-on volunteering.

Together, we can ensure that every child and family facing adversity has somewhere safe to turn. Please join Children’s Cottage Society’s generous corporate partners, make your matched gift today, and help create lasting change for children and families in our community.

Cottage Care Day live link: https://childrenscottage.ab.ca/cottage-care-day/