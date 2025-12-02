New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Dec. 1
|Oil Battery Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fox Creek
|Dec. 1
|Temporary Administrative Position
|Roska DBO
|Dawson Creek
|Dec. 1
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Drumheller
|Nov. 28
|Junior Industrial Electrical Coordinator
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Nov. 27
|Business Development Manager
|Platinum Solutions Ltd
|Edmonton
|Nov. 26
|3rd/4th Year Apprentice Instrumentation Technician
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Nov. 26
|Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Nov. 26
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie