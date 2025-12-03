US crude, gasoline stocks rise, distillate inventories fall, EIA says 

HOUSTON, Dec 3 – U.S. crude and gasoline stocks rose while distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 574,000 barrels to 427.5 million barrels in the week ended November 28, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for an 821,000-barrel draw.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 457,000 barrels in the week, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 433,000 barrels per day in the week, the EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates increased by 1.8 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 4.52 million barrels in the week to 214.42 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.5 million-barrel build.​

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 293,000 barrels in the week to 114.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 0.7 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports fell 470,000 bpd to 2.37 million bpd.

The report was delayed from its usual time due to technical difficulties, the EIA said.

(Reporting by Georgina McCartney in Houston and Shariq Khan in New York Editing by Rod Nickel)