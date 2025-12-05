The US-Venezuela relationship as seen through the price of an oil-linked bond

Meanwhile Venezuela’s broader debt crisis and U.S. sanctions dragged the bond price lower, trading as low as 10 cents on the dollar in mid-2020. Court-related developments, importantly the initial confirmation in 2020 that the debt was enforceable under New York law, revived investor interest.
The removal of many U.S. sanctions in October 2023 served as a renewed catalyst, boosting prices above 80 cents on the dollar, where they have remained for most of the time since. The ratcheting up of U.S. military pressure on the Maduro administration took the bond price to par for the first time in September, and on Thursday the bond closed at 100.25 cents on the dollar.
