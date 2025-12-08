Fluor Joint Venture Hands Over Second Production Train to LNG Canada

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EnergySolutions—Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Fluor, with its Joint Venture partner JGC Corporation, has completed Train 2 of the LNG Canada Project, marking the completion of the first phase of Canada’s first LNG mega-project in Kitimat, British Columbia, Canada.

“The safe and successful handover of Train 2 is a testament to the teamwork and dedication of everyone involved on this project,” said Pierre Bechelany, Fluor’s Business Group President of Energy Solutions. “It reflects the continued commitment to safety, quality and schedule performance by the thousands of workers who contributed to bringing Canadian natural gas to the world.”

“All through construction, we made safety and the environment a priority while supporting local communities and First Nations,” said James Ticer, Fluor’s Senior Vice President and LNG Canada Project Director. “This included economic sustainability by spending more than $3.3 billion CAD on goods and services contracted with Indigenous businesses and joint ventures and more than $550 million CAD with local area businesses.”

The LNG Canada plant consists of a natural gas receiving and liquification facility, a marine terminal with the capacity to accommodate one LNG carrier, a tugboat dock and LNG loading lines. The facility also includes LNG processing units, storage tanks, a rail yard, a water treatment facility and flare stacks. It is designed to export Canadian natural gas to global markets, with a strong focus on environmental performance, Indigenous engagement and economic development in British Columbia.

Located on Canada’s west coast, the LNG Canada facility benefits from access to abundant, natural gas and an ice-free harbor. The plant is the first of its kind in Canada with an annual production capacity of up to 14 million tonnes of LNG.

LNG Canada is a joint venture comprised of Shell plc, through its affiliate Shell Canada Energy (40%); PETRONAS, through its wholly-owned entity, North Montney LNG Limited Partnership (25%); PetroChina Company Limited, through its subsidiary PetroChina Kitimat LNG Partnership (15%); Mitsubishi Corporation, through its subsidiary Diamond LNG Canada Partnership (15%); and Korea Gas Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Kogas Canada LNG Partnership (5%). It is operated through LNG Canada Development Inc.

Fluor’s strong presence in Canada spans more than 75 years, safely delivering engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction services to some of the country’s largest oil, gas, petrochemical, mining, power and infrastructure projects.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s nearly 27,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $16.3 billion in 2024 and is ranked 257 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services for more than a century. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

