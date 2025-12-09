New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

BOE Report

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Dec. 9 Apprentice Ironworker Strike Group All Areas
Dec. 9 Journeyperson Ironworker Strike Group All Areas
Dec. 9 Material Coordinator Strike Group Prince George
Dec. 9 Relief Contract Operator Teine Energy Ltd. Hoosier
Dec. 9 Field Engineer Canadian Natural Resources Limited Fort St. John
Dec. 8 Labourer – Pipeline Integrity Strike Group High Level
Dec. 8 Lead Hand – Pipeline Integrity Strike Group High Level
Dec. 8 Superintendent – Integrity Strike Group High Level
Dec. 8 Project Controller Strike Group High Level
Dec. 6 CEMENT OPERATOR – BRT Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
Dec. 6 CEMENT BULK DRIVER/OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
Dec. 5 Field Operator – Heavy Oil Roska DBO Athabasca