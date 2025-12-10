Precision in Motion: Inside a High-Stakes VFD Relocation for a Canadian Midstream Operator

When producers and midstream operators discuss the risks of electrical retrofits, they often highlight a common theme: moving legacy high-voltage infrastructure is rarely straightforward. Aging equipment, lengthy lead times, supply chain uncertainty, and decades-old site conditions can turn what should be a routine relocation into a costly exercise in surprises.

That is why a recent project for a valued midstream client is gaining significant attention among operators and engineers. The client needed its 4160V Toshiba PX9 VFD, critical for fluid handling at the Pump Station, removed, transported, and reinstalled with minimal interruption to ongoing operations. The work presented typical challenges, including large and very heavy format 4160V equipment, tight timelines, limited historical context, and the requirement to preserve components for potential future reuse.

The contractor selected for the job, Iconic Electric & Controls, approached the assignment with a methodical discipline associated with new builds more often than relocations. This approach may explain why producers and midstreamers alike continue to engage them for technically sensitive work.

Risk Mitigation Starts Before the First Bolt Turns

On-site, the project commenced with what many in the industry consider the most challenging aspect of any relocation: isolating and disconnecting power and controls without compromising future operability. Iconic’s team systematically disconnected every control and power conductor feeding the 4160V drive, preserving existing wire tags and taking extra steps to protect each conductor for potential reuse.

They also removed the air-moving systems from the top of the drive to reach the manufacturer-designated lifting points – an often-overlooked detail that, if mishandled, can lead to cabinet distortion or internal component failure during hoisting.

The team then worked with the client’s power systems group to extract the VFD cells themselves, crate them, and prepare the full assembly for transport. Shrink-wrapping protected the equipment from weather exposure, a critical step for older high-voltage electronics. Even structural considerations were not ignored; Iconic helped identify potential floor-loading concerns that could have derailed the move entirely.

Throughout the dismantling stage, the company coordinated subcontractors for the load-out, shipping, and eventual unloading, ensuring each step met the project’s strict handling requirements.

The Result? Zero equipment damage, zero incidents, and zero safety compromises.

Installation with Engineering-Grade Precision

Once delivered to the MCC (Motor Control Centre) building at the Pump Station, the re-installation demanded a similar level of precision. The equipment was unloaded and positioned in its final location, and new infrastructure, including a 2-ft ladder tray for fresh 4160V feeds, was constructed to support the updated layout.

Iconic worked directly with third-party engineers, the client’s power systems technicians, and electrical representatives to design the new package configuration. From pulling and routing new cables to glanding and terminating high-voltage conductors, every step required alignment between multiple stakeholder groups, each with its own technical and operational priorities.

Even as the scope evolved, inevitable in retrofits of this size, the team maintained the schedule during a tight execution window. After mechanical and electrical completion, they also provided commissioning and startup support to confirm that the relocated drive performed exactly as intended.

A Model for High-Consequence Equipment Moves in Oil & Gas

Relocating a large 4160V VFD is not glamorous work, but its consequences can be significant. In this case, the requirement is absolute assurance that the equipment would arrive and operate without damage, delays, or rework.

For many operators and midstream organizations, this project highlights a broader trend: as infrastructure ages and site requirements evolve, an increasing number of producers are opting for relocation or repurposing over replacement. That shift places added pressure on contractors to combine engineering-grade planning with field-level adaptability.

This project at the Pump Station illustrates how that balance can be achieved. Iconic Electric & Controls, known throughout Western Canada for its work on complex electrical and control systems, has completed similar high-consequence relocations in both upstream and midstream environments. Their track record, reinforced again on this project, shows that precision, planning, and disciplined execution remain the keys to protecting both equipment value and operational integrity.

For operators facing their own infrastructure moves, the lessons from this project are clear: the right approach reduces risk, preserves assets, and delivers results without disruption. As aging electrical infrastructure becomes increasingly common across the sector, those outcomes are becoming more valuable than ever.

About Iconic Electric & Controls

Iconic Electric and Controls has established a decade-long reputation across Western Canada for providing high-quality electrical and instrumentation services to oil and gas facilities, industrial plants, pumping and compression stations, and modular skid projects. Quality at Iconic extends beyond a formal assurance program; it is a company-wide mindset backed by strong project management, strict safety standards, and a commitment to budget integrity. With experienced personnel, proven processes, and a collaborative approach, Iconic consistently delivers reliable, on-time, and within-budget execution for even the most complex installations, ensuring exceptional value and performance for its clients.

