Ovintiv inks deal for liquefaction capacity at Canada’s Cedar LNG facility

Oil and natural gas producer Ovintiv Inc on Monday announced a deal with Pembina Pipeline ’s subsidiary for liquefaction capacity at the planned Cedar LNG facility.

The agreement gives Ovintiv 0.5 mtpa of liquefaction and transportation capacity at Cedar LNG for 12 years.

The U.S. LNG sector is witnessing a resurgence in commercial activity, driven by expectations of rising exports as new terminals come online following President Donald Trump’s January decision to lift a pause on new permits.

Already the world’s top LNG exporter, the United States is set to lift nameplate capacity to 115 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) this year, EIA data shows.

The company expects Cedar LNG to begin commercial operations in late 2028.

