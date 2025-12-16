Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2026 Budget

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – December 16, 2025) – Canadian Natural’s (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Scott Stauth, commented on the Company’s 2026 budget, “Our 2026 budget is anchored around our unparalleled assets, execution, and resilience, which positions Canadian Natural as one of the most reliable and value-driven independents in our industry.

Our low cost, long life low decline asset base allows Canadian Natural to maintain a strong balance sheet through commodity price cycles while providing significant and sustainable returns to our shareholders. Our assets are diverse and balanced, providing stability while maintaining the flexibility to grow significantly when and if it makes sense to do so. In addition to short-term production growth in 2026, we will be commencing front-end engineering work in 2026 to provide the Company with the opportunity to execute on medium and long-term value growth opportunities which maximize shareholder value.

Our 2026 operating capital budget of approximately $6.3 billion targets to deliver value growth and strong returns on capital. Annual average production in 2026 is targeted to be between 1,590 MBOE/d and 1,650 MBOE/d, of which 74% is liquids production and results in production growth at the mid-point of such range of approximately 50,000 BOE/‌d or 3% over forecast 2025 levels.

Our diversified production mix remains balanced and is targeted to consist of approximately 49% light crude oil, NGLs and Synthetic Crude Oil (“SCO”), 25% heavy crude oil and 26% natural gas, based on the mid-point of our corporate production guidance range.”

Canadian Natural’s Chief Financial Officer, Victor Darel, continued “Canadian Natural’s resilience is as a result of our strong balance sheet and our disciplined and consistent capital allocation strategy. In 2026, we remain focused on strong returns on capital employed and returns to shareholders, while we continue to strengthen the balance sheet. Our financial strength gives us the flexibility to deliver on our plan and continue to drive long-term shareholder value, as we are resilient in lower commodity price environments while having significant torque to higher commodity prices.

With our disciplined 2026 operating capital budget, low maintenance capital requirements and a long life low decline asset base, we target to generate significant free cash flow and continue to deliver returns to our shareholders, through dividends, share repurchases and debt reduction, as per the Company’s free cash flow allocation policy.”

2026 OPERATING CAPITAL BUDGET & PRODUCTION GUIDANCE HIGHLIGHTS

Canadian Natural’s strategy of maintaining a diverse portfolio of high quality assets, supported by our long life low decline production, provides a significant competitive advantage as it enables the Company to maximize shareholder value through flexible capital allocation and optimized product mix. The Company’s focus on effective and efficient operations and continuous improvement drives high return on capital projects that deliver industry leading free cash flow(1) which will be either returned to shareholders or used to strengthen the balance sheet.

Canadian Natural’s 2026 operating capital budget is disciplined, targeted at approximately $6.3 billion (1) . The Company is targeting production growth in 2026 of approximately 3%, as we invest in short and medium-term production growth, while commencing front-end engineering and design (“FEED”) on potential additional medium and long-term value creation opportunities. Included in the 2026 operating capital budget is approximately $175 million of FEED capital in relation to potential medium and long-term value creation opportunities. These include two thermal in situ opportunities; Jackfish Brownfield expansion and Pike 2 expansion, as well as the long-term Jackpine mine expansion opportunity at our Albian mines. In addition to the operating capital budget, the Company targets approximately $125 million of capital related to carbon capture projects.

. The Company is targeting production growth in 2026 of approximately 3%, as we invest in short and medium-term production growth, while commencing front-end engineering and design (“FEED”) on potential additional medium and long-term value creation opportunities. Canadian Natural has a unique and diverse asset base which allows the Company to adapt quickly to changing market conditions. The Company’s 2026 operating capital budget targets a level loaded drilling program throughout the year and maintains significant capital flexibility. Highlights of the 2026 budget include: The Company is progressing with its highly capital efficient drill to fill development strategy across its Conventional E&P assets, including the following: Targeting 448 net wells across our extensive crude oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets. The program includes the following: 110 net light crude oil wells, primarily in the Mannville, Montney, Charlie Lake and Dunvegan Formations. 86 net liquids-rich natural gas wells, primarily in the Duvernay and Montney Formations. 252 net heavy crude oil wells in our primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake and Driftwood areas. The Company is continuing with its highly capital efficient thermal in situ drilling program, including the following: Three Cyclic Steam Stimulation (“CSS”) pads at Primrose, with the first pad targeted to come on production in Q3/26. One Steam Assisted Gravity Drainage (“SAGD”) pad at Kirby, which is targeted to come on production in 2027. 46 new wells on existing mature pads, which access additional reservoir and bring forward reserves while optimizing Steam to Oil Ratios (“SOR”). At Horizon, the Company is progressing its Naphtha Recovery Unit Tailings Treatment (“NRUTT”) project that targets incremental production in Q3/27 of approximately 6,300 bbl/d of SCO following mechanical completion.

Canadian Natural is targeting a production guidance range of 1,590 MBOE/d to 1,650 MBOE/d in 2026, which represents growth of approximately 50,000 BOE/d or 3% over 2025 levels, based on the mid-point of guidance. The targeted production mix in 2026 is balanced, consisting of approximately 49% light crude oil, NGLs and SCO, 25% heavy crude oil and 26% natural gas, based on the mid-point of guidance. Liquids production guidance is targeted to be 1,177 Mbbl/d to 1,220 Mbbl/d, representing absolute growth of approximately 55,000 bbl/d or 5% over 2025 levels, based on the mid-point of guidance. Included in 2026 production guidance is the following: At Horizon, a planned 35 day turnaround is targeted to begin in September 2026, impacting annual average production by approximately 29,000 bbl/d. As part of Horizon’s two-year turnaround cycle, the Company targets that the next turnaround will be in 2028. Natural gas production is targeted to range between 2,477 MMcf/d to 2,577 MMcf/d, in line with 2025 levels, based on the mid-point of guidance.



(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure. Refer to the “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” section of the Company’s MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 dated November 5, 2025 (“MD&A”).

2026 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE & CAPITAL BUDGET

2026 Capital Budget(1) ($ millions) 2026

Budget Conventional E&P $ 3,320 Thermal and Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading $ 2,980 Total Operating Capital Budget $ 6,300 Carbon Capture $ 125 Total Capital Budget $ 6,425 (1) 2026 capital budget excludes approximately $993 million of abandonment expenditures, before recoveries, related to the execution of the Company’s abandonment and reclamation programs in North America and the North Sea.

2026 Production Guidance(1) (before royalties) 2026

Budget Natural Gas (MMcf/d) 2,477 – 2,577 Conventional E&P Crude Oil & NGLs (Mbbl/d) 325 – 337 Thermal and Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading (Mbbl/d) 852 – 883 Total Liquids (Mbbl/d) 1,177 – 1,220 Total MBOE/d 1,590 – 1,650 (1) Reflects planned downtime for turnaround activities in all areas.

Note: Rounded to the nearest 1,000 bbl/d.

Canadian Natural is a senior crude oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

