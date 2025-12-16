New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Dec. 12
|Apprentice Ironworker
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Dec. 12
|Oil Blending Plant Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Dec. 12
|JOURNEYMAN HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC (EAST SHOP) – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Dec. 11
|COILED TUBING SUPERVISOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Dec. 11
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Dec. 11
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (EST)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Estevan
|Dec. 10
|Facilities Engineer
|Barrel Oil Corp
|Calgary
|Dec. 10
|Rotating Equipment Specialist
|Vermilion Energy
|Drayton Valley
|Dec. 10
|LOGISTICS DRIVER – (HNT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Hinton
|Dec. 10
|BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Dec. 10
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie