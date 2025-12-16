New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

BOE Report

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Dec. 12 Apprentice Ironworker Strike Group All Areas
Dec. 12 Oil Blending Plant Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Dec. 12 JOURNEYMAN HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC (EAST SHOP) – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Dec. 11 COILED TUBING SUPERVISOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Dec. 11 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Dec. 11 CEMENT OPERATOR – (EST) Trican Well Service Ltd. Estevan
Dec. 10 Facilities Engineer Barrel Oil Corp Calgary
Dec. 10 Rotating Equipment Specialist Vermilion Energy Drayton Valley
Dec. 10 LOGISTICS DRIVER – (HNT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Hinton
Dec. 10 BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt
Dec. 10 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie