Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. Announces 2026 Capital Budget and Guidance Designed to Optimize Free Funds Flow, Continue Debt Repayment and Preserve Long-Term Value

Disciplined $180 to $190 million development capital budget retains flexibility and targets quick payback opportunities

Forecast average production of 39,000 to 41,000 boe/d, with ability to quickly ramp up capital and volumes should prices strengthen

Free funds flow allocated to debt repayment and share buybacks, with forecast free funds flow yield of 25% to 35%

Up to 1/3 of total development capital allocated to high-return, rapid payback open hole multi-lateral (“OHML”) drilling

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – December 17, 2025) – Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSX: SOIL) (OTCQX: OILSF) (“Saturn” or the “Company“), a light oil-weighted producer focused on unlocking value through the development of our extensive inventory of assets in Saskatchewan and Alberta, today announces our 2026 capital budget and guidance.

The Company intends to continue allocating capital prudently through 2026, with a development capital budget range of $180 to $190 million assuming US$60 per barrel WTI, positioning Saturn to deliver 2026 average production between 39,000 and 41,000 boe/d(2), weighted approximately 81% to oil and liquids (the “2026 Budget“). In light of the prevailing commodity price environment, the 2026 Budget is structured to prioritize drilling targets with the highest potential returns, preserve the value of our asset base through disciplined capital allocation and optimize free funds flow generation. Our program in 2026 can be scaled up or down quickly should commodity prices fluctuate, enabling the Company to retain significant flexibility across a variety of price scenarios. Consistent with our Blueprint strategy, we intend to utilize incremental free funds flow for ongoing debt repayment, share buybacks or potential accretive tuck-in acquisitions at attractive metrics should opportunities arise.

“In response to the near-term WTI price outlook, we are taking a prudent approach to our 2026 capital spending profile, which is 27% lower than our revised September 2025 guidance, while our production is anticipated to average only 5% below that revised guidance. This is due to the Company’s track record of exceeding type curves, reducing costs, and protecting margins through operational synergies and disciplined capital deployment,” said John Jeffrey, Saturn’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our mid-life cycle asset base requires minimal infrastructure spending and has shallower relative decline rates, helping to keep maintenance capital lower. Even in the current commodity price environment, we continue to see compelling returns from our development program, specifically the OHML and conventional Mississippian and Spearfish wells. Our commitment to generating resilient free funds flow enables us to continue reducing leverage and to remain nimble and opportunistic.”

2026 BUDGET HIGHLIGHTS

$180 to $190 million development capital expenditure (1) budget, with nearly 85% directed to drilling, completion, equip and tie-in activities; approximately 5% to waterflood initiatives; and the balance to production optimization initiatives, facilities, land and seismic.

development capital expenditure budget, with nearly 85% directed to drilling, completion, equip and tie-in activities; approximately 5% to waterflood initiatives; and the balance to production optimization initiatives, facilities, land and seismic. 39,000 to 41,000 boe/d (2) forecast average 2026 production (~81% liquids).

forecast average 2026 production (~81% liquids). Drill 105 (78 net) wells targeting the highest return locations in the current price environment, which are concentrated in our Southeast Saskatchewan (“ SE SK “) Bakken and conventional Mississippian development areas, along with our Central Alberta Cardium.

targeting the highest return locations in the current price environment, which are concentrated in our Southeast Saskatchewan (“ “) Bakken and conventional Mississippian development areas, along with our Central Alberta Cardium. Up to 33% of development capital expected to be directed to high-return and capital efficient OHML locations in SE SK.

expected to be directed to high-return and capital efficient OHML locations in SE SK. Budget assumptions of US$60.00 WTI, US$4.00 MSW-WTI differential, US$13.00 WCS-WTI differential, C$3.00/GJ AECO and 0.72x CAD/USD assumptions.

Consistent with prior years, our 2026 Budget is expected to be weighted to the second half of the year, with over 40% anticipated to be deployed in Q3, almost 30% in Q4, 20% weighted to Q1 with the balance in Q2, reflecting the seasonal impacts of spring break-up. As a result of this cadence, coupled with the production momentum carried through from Q4/25, Saturn anticipates volumes will be highest through the first half, declining through the second half as a result of lower spending in the first half.

Free funds flow is anticipated to be highest in Q2 driven by lower capital spending during that period. Given the Q3/Q4 weighted capital program, the Company can be nimble in adjusting our development program in response to market conditions. Saturn intends to apply our Blueprint strategy and focus on reducing net operating expenses through 2026 following the integration of the tuck-in assets that were acquired in the latter half of 2025. Our team is actively identifying opportunities to enhance efficiencies, capture synergies, and achieve further cost reductions over time, building on the success we’ve realized implementing such improvements on past acquisitions.

Our 2026 corporate guidance estimates are intended to provide readers with information relevant to Management’s expectations for financial and operating results during the year and may fluctuate with commodity prices or regulatory changes. An accompanying 2026 Guidance Presentation is also available for viewing or download on our website.

2026 Forecast(3) Full Year 2026 Range Development Capital Expenditures(1) ($millions) $180 – $190 Average Annual Production (boe/d) 39,000 – 41,000(1) Oil and Liquids Weighting (%) ~81% ($millions, except per share) Adjusted Funds Flow (AFF)(1) $325 – $375 AFF per weighted average basic share(4) $1.75 – $2.00 Free Funds Flow(1) $120 – $170 Free Funds Flow per weighted average basic share(4) $0.65 – $0.95 Free Funds Flow Yield(5) 25% – 35% Year-end Net Debt(1) $645 – $695 Net Debt(2) to Adjusted EBITDA(1) (times) 1.4x – 1.7x Operating Netback(1) Inputs Royalties (%) 12.0% – 12.5% Net operating expense(2) ($/boe) $20.00 – $21.00 Transportation expense ($/boe) $1.70 – $1.85 General and administrative (“G&A”) expense ($/boe) $1.70 – $1.85

In addition to the above forecasts, Saturn anticipates approximately $15 million in capitalized administrative expenses; $19 million of asset retirement obligations and $16 million primarily related to lease payments associated with a gas processing contract. The Company does not anticipate being taxable in 2026.

Sensitivities

Saturn’s forecasted funds flow is most sensitive to changes in crude oil prices. Saturn estimates that each additional US$5/bbl increase in the US$ WTI oil price would provide an incremental approximately $50 million in AFF(1).

Annualized sensitivity analysis on AFF(1), estimated for 2026:

Change Approximate AFF(1)(5) Impact WTI oil price (USD/bbl) $5.00 $49 million AECO gas price (CAD/GJ) $0.50 $3 million CAD/USD exchange rate $0.01 $8 million Oil production (bbl/d) 1,000 $25 million

2026 CAPITAL PROGRAM OVERVIEW

Southeast Saskatchewan (“SE SK”)

Approximately 60% of our total 2026 Budget allocated to this area, with 77 (61.0 net) wells planned.

Up to 33% of our 2026 Budget directed to OHML drilling, with 32 (21.8 net) OHML locations targeted, an increase of 60% over 2025 OHML drills.

Targeting 23 (21.0 net) conventional Mississippian wells, featuring low drilling costs and high deliverability, leading to some of our highest returns and most capital efficient opportunities.

Expand the Bakken waterflood at Creelman and build on 2025 development with the drilling of three re-pressurized wells in 2026, along with the conversion of seven producers to injectors that will support the planned drilling program in 2027. Approximately 5% of our total 2026 capital is earmarked for our waterflood program, reducing the number of primary wells we need to drill, protecting our inventory by lowering decline rates, and supporting our long-term sustainability and resilience across commodity price cycles.

In Q1/26, Saturn anticipates running four rigs in SE SK, three of which are dedicated to OHML locations in the Midale, Viewfield Bakken and on lands acquired in August of 2025, with the fourth rig targeting conventional Mississippian development.

Central Alberta Cardium Development

Approximately 20% of the 2026 Budget is allocated to continued Cardium development at Lochend along with development at West Pembina to build on our success over the past 15 months, which includes drilling both the longest and fastest wells ever drilled in the Cardium.

Saturn is planning two multi-well pads featuring extended reach horizontals up to 3-miles in this area, including one seven well pad and an additional six well pad.

NOTES

(1) See reader advisory: Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures.

(2) See reader advisory: Supplemental Information Regarding Product Types.

(3) 2026 Pricing assumptions: WTI crude oil of US$60.00/bbl; US$13.00/bbl WCS differential; US$4.00/bbl MSW differential; CAD/USD exchange rate of 0.72x; AECO price of C$3.00/GJ.

(4) Based on approximately 185.3 million weighted average basic common shares outstanding.

(5) Free funds flow yield calculated as Saturn’s current market cap of ~$450 million divided by free funds flow.

(6) Based on midpoint production of approximately 40,000 boe/d.

ABOUT SATURN

Saturn is a returns-driven Canadian energy company focused on the efficient and innovative development of high-quality, light oil weighted assets, supported by an acquisition strategy targeting accretive and complementary opportunities. The Company’s portfolio of free-cash flowing, low-decline operated assets in Saskatchewan and Alberta provide a deep inventory of long-term economic drilling opportunities across multiple zones. With an unwavering commitment to building an entrepreneurial-focused culture, Saturn’s goal is to increase per share reserves, production and cash flow at an attractive return on invested capital. The Company’s shares are listed for trading on the TSX under ticker ‘SOIL’ and on the OTCQX under the ticker ‘OILSF’. Further information and our corporate presentation are available on Saturn’s website at www.saturnoil.com.

