Canada November producer prices rise 0.9 % on petroleum and precious metals

Producer prices in Canada rose by 0.9% in November from October on higher prices for energy and petroleum products, as well as primary non-ferous metal products, Statistics Canada said on Monday.

The increase followed an upwardly revised 1.7% increase in October. Raw materials prices were up 0.3% in November, and were up 6.4% on the year.

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change)

Month-on-month Year-on-year

Nov Oct(rev) Oct(prev) Nov Oct(rev) Oct(prev) total +0.9 +1.7 +1.5 +6.1 +5.7 +6.0 ex energy/petrol +0.4 +2.0 +1.9 +6.2 +6.3 +6.5

RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change)

Month-on-month Year-on-year

Nov Oct(rev) Oct(prev) Nov Oct(rev) Oct(prev) total +0.3 +1.6 +1.6 +6.4 +5.8 +5.8 ex crude energy +0.6 +4.3 +4.2 +19.0 +19.4 +19.3

(Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by David Ljunggren)