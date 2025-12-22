China says US seizure of ships ‘serious violation’ of international law

The tanker, Centuries, loaded in Venezuela under the false name “Crag” and was carrying some 1.8 million barrels of Venezuelan Merey crude oil bound for China, documents showed.
The crude was bought by Satau Tijana Oil Trading, one of many intermediaries involved in Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA’s sales to Chinese independent refiners, the documents showed.
A White House spokesperson said the “falsely flagged vessel” carried sanctioned oil and was part of Venezuela’s shadow fleet.
The Venezuelan government called the tanker interception a “serious act of international piracy.”
China is the biggest buyer of Venezuelan crude, which accounts for roughly 4% of its imports.
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Kate Mayberry)