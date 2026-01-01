Oil inches up following biggest annual loss since 2020

The Brent and WTI benchmarks recorded annual losses of nearly 20% in 2025, the steepest since 2020, as concerns about oversupply and tariffs outweighed geopolitical risks. It was the third straight year of losses for Brent, the longest such streak on record. The muted movement in oil prices reflected a struggle between short-term geopolitical risks and longer-term market fundamentals that point towards oversupply ahead of next week’s OPEC+ meeting, Priyanka Sachdeva, a senior market analyst at Phillip Nova said in a note, with WTI prices skewed towards the $55 to $65 per barrel range in the first quarter.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies will meet virtually on January 4.
Traders are widely expecting OPEC+ to continue pausing output hikes in the first quarter, said June Goh, a senior analyst at Sparta Commodities.
“2026 will be an important year on assessing OPEC+ decisions for balancing supply,” she said, adding that China would continue to build crude stockpiles in the first half that would provide a floor to oil prices.
In the United States, oil production hit a record high of 13.87 million barrels per day in October, according to the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday. Crude stocks fell while gasoline and distillate inventories rose last week on robust refining activity, the EIA reported.
