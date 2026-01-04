Russia’s Medvedev says Trump’s actions in Venezuela are unlawful but consistent

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said on Sunday that the actions of U.S. President Donald Trump in Venezuela were unlawful but consistent because he was defending U.S. interests, TASS news agency reported.

“It must be acknowledged that, despite the obvious unlawfulness of Trump’s behaviour, one cannot deny a certain consistency in his actions. He and his team defend their country’s national interests quite harshly,” he told TASS.

Medvedev said Latin America was considered the “backyard” of the United States and that Trump appeared to want control over the oil supplies of Venezuela.

“Uncle Sam’s main motivation has always been simple: other people’s supplies,” Medvedev said, adding that if such actions had been taken against a stronger country then they would be considered an act of war.

