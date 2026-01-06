Central hub for a northwest coast oil pipeline

This pipeline has the potential to transform Canada into a global energy superpower. However, the road to shovels in the ground is a long one and this new website will act as a central hub for project information and updates, ensuring transparency and open dialogue. The new website includes information for all people in Alberta and across Canada on the economic benefits of a pipeline, the engagement underway with Indigenous communities, and the expedited process that is underway to seek approval from the federal Major Projects Office.

The province is committed to acting as a proponent to deliver a submission of a pipeline project to Canada’s northwest coast to the Major Projects Office. This was part of the historic agreement signed by Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney that clears a path for increased energy production and an oil pipeline to access Asia and other global markets.

“We remain committed to evidence-based planning and collaboration as we lead the way in advancing the Northwest Coast Oil Pipeline submission. With the launch of this new webpage, we’re providing a transparent, accessible platform for everyone in Canada to stay informed.” Brian Jean, Minister of Energy and Minerals

The initial phase of the pipeline project focuses on early dialogue with Indigenous communities, determining the potential route and costs and demonstrating market demand, economic viability and need for a new pipeline. This will lay the groundwork in attracting investment from industry to build the pipeline in partnership with Indigenous communities.

“This new webpage is more than a resource – it’s a commitment to transparency. Indigenous communities are helping guide the way on this project from day one, and access to clear, factual information ensures their leadership continues to shape every step. By sharing knowledge openly, we strengthen trust, create opportunities and build a future where Indigenous voices guide progress for all people in Canada.” Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Indigenous Relations

If approved, the project will significantly increase access to Asian markets and ensure the province and country are no longer dependent on just one customer to buy their most valuable resource – strengthening national prosperity, reducing dependence on U.S. markets and delivering billions in economic activity across multiple provinces and Indigenous communities.

Quick facts

The application will be ready to submit to the federal Major Projects Office on or before July 1, 2026.

The three companies participating in the technical advisory group are South Bow, Enbridge and Trans Mountain.

Canada has the fourth-largest proven oil reserves globally and is the fourth-largest global oil producer.

Net export receipts of crude oil have climbed from $6 billion in 2000 to $130 billion in 2024.

Additional infrastructure from Alberta to British Columbia’s coast will ensure Alberta energy resources can contribute to meeting significant Asian demand from countries like Japan, Korea, China and India.

Related information

Please see the official News release on the Government of Alberta website here.