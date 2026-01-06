New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Jan. 6
|Corporate Counsel
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Jan. 6
|Gas Plant Operator (15/13, camp)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Jan. 6
|Field Operator (14/14 or 7/7 camp)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Jan. 5
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|Edmonton
|Jan. 5
|3rd/4th Year Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|Edmonton
|Jan. 5
|Industrial 3rd/4th Year Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Jan. 5
|Industrial Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Jan. 5
|Project HSE Coordinator
|Strike Group
|High Level
|Jan. 4
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Jan. 3
|DIRECTOR, FINANCIAL PLANNING & ANALYSIS – (CAT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Calgary
|Jan. 3
|CEMENT BULK DRIVER/OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks