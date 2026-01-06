BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Jan. 6 Corporate Counsel PetroChina Canada Calgary
Jan. 6 Gas Plant Operator (15/13, camp) Roska DBO Fort St John
Jan. 6 Field Operator (14/14 or 7/7 camp) Roska DBO Fort St John
Jan. 5 Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group Edmonton
Jan. 5 3rd/4th Year Apprentice Electrician Strike Group Edmonton
Jan. 5 Industrial 3rd/4th Year Apprentice Electrician Strike Group Calgary
Jan. 5 Industrial Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group Calgary
Jan. 5 Project HSE Coordinator Strike Group High Level
Jan. 4 CEMENT OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
Jan. 3 DIRECTOR, FINANCIAL PLANNING & ANALYSIS – (CAT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Calgary
Jan. 3 CEMENT BULK DRIVER/OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks