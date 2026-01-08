US Gulf refineries ready to run Venezuelan crude

Refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast from Corpus Christi, Texas to Pascagoula, Mississippi are configured to run the heavy sour, corrosive crude oil produced by Venezuela that President Donald Trump plans to sell in the U.S., following the capture last weekend of Nicolas Maduro.

Beginning in the 1990s, refiners reconfigured their plants with increased coking capacity and upgraded steel to be able to process growing supply from producers of dense, high-sulfur crude, like Venezuela, Mexico and Ecuador.

Venezuela’s national oil company PDVSA purchased two U.S. refineries and partnered with Exxon Mobil and Lyondell Basell in two others.

However, in the early 21st century, with production in Latin America falling, Midwestern refineries, which had received Venezuelan crude, switched to heavy crude from Canadian oil fields. The reversal of the Capline pipeline in 2021 cut off the major supply route for Latin American crude to the Midwest.

Following are the Gulf Coast refineries that could run Venezuelan crude.

Texas

Company Name Location Capacity (BPD) Motiva Port Arthur Port Arthur 640,500 Marathon Galveston Bay Texas City 631,000 ExxonMobil Beaumont Beaumont 612,000 ExxonMobil Baytown Baytown 564,000 Valero Port Arthur Port Arthur 380,000 Flint Hills Corpus Christi Corpus Christi 356,000 Pemex* Deer Park Deer Park 312,500 Valero Corpus Christi Corpus Christi 290,000 Phillips 66 Sweeny Sweeny 264,500 TotalEnergies Port Arthur Port Arthur 238,000 Valero Texas City Texas City 225,000 Citgo Corpus Christi Corpus Christi 165,000

* Pemex Deer Park is owned by Mexico’s national oil company and primarily processes Mexican crude.

Source: U.S. EIA

Louisiana

Company Name Location Capacity (BPD) Marathon Garyville Garyville 606,000 ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Baton Rouge 522,500 Citgo Lake Charles Sulphur 459,800 Phillips 66 Lake Charles Westlake 263,700 Shell Norco Norco 231,827 Valero St. Charles Norco 215,000 PBF Energy Chalmette Chalmette 190,000 Valero Meraux Meraux 125,000

Source: U.S. EIA

Mississippi

Company Name Location Capacity (BPD) Chevron Pascagoula Pascagoula 356,400

Source: U.S. EIA

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Sonali Paul)