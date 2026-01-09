White House gathers oil majors, traders, drillers on Venezuela

The companies include producers, refiners, traders and oilfield services firms with past or potential exposure to Venezuela. Also attending are Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, the White House official said.
Here is a list of companies expected to attend, according to a White House official.
– Continental Resources
– Halliburton
– HKN Inc.
– Valero Energy Corp
– Marathon Petroleum Corp
– Shell
– Trafigura
– Vitol Americas
– Repsol
– Eni
– Aspect Holdings
– Tallgrass Energy
– Raisa Energy
– Hilcorp Energy
(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Nia Williams)