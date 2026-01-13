New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Jan. 13
|Pipeline Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Jan. 12
|3rd/4th Year Apprentice Instrumentation Technician
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Jan. 12
|Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Jan. 10
|Senior Project Manager – Workforce Accommodations & Logistics
|Johnson Service Group Inc.
|Calgary
|Jan. 9
|General Foreperson – Ironworker
|Strike Group
|Cold Lake
|Jan. 9
|Materials Coordinator
|Strike Group
|Cold Lake
|Jan. 9
|Contracts Specialist (temporary)
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Jan. 9
|Contract Maintenance Coordinator
|Teine Energy Ltd.
|Coleville
|Jan. 9
|Oil & Gas Field Operator (15/13, camp)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Jan. 8
|LOGISTICS DRIVER – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Jan. 7
|Summer Student, Field Operations
|PetroChina Canada
|Fox Creek
|Jan. 7
|Summer Student, Finance & Accounting
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Jan. 7
|Summer Students, Engineering
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Jan. 7
|Summer Student, Legal
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Jan. 7
|Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician
|Strike Group
|Cranbrook
|Jan. 7
|Heavy Duty Mechanic
|NOV
|Valleyview
|Jan. 7
|NITROGEN OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Jan. 7
|JOURNEYMAN HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC (EAST SHOP) – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Jan. 7
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Jan. 7
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Jan. 7
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (EST)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Estevan