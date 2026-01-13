BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Jan. 13 Pipeline Operator Roska DBO Fort Saskatchewan
Jan. 12 3rd/4th Year Apprentice Instrumentation Technician Strike Group Calgary
Jan. 12 Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician Strike Group Calgary
Jan. 10 Senior Project Manager – Workforce Accommodations & Logistics Johnson Service Group Inc. Calgary
Jan. 9 General Foreperson – Ironworker Strike Group Cold Lake
Jan. 9 Materials Coordinator Strike Group Cold Lake
Jan. 9 Contracts Specialist (temporary) PetroChina Canada Calgary
Jan. 9 Contract Maintenance Coordinator Teine Energy Ltd. Coleville
Jan. 9 Oil & Gas Field Operator (15/13, camp) Roska DBO Fort St. John
Jan. 8 LOGISTICS DRIVER – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Jan. 7 Summer Student, Field Operations PetroChina Canada Fox Creek
Jan. 7 Summer Student, Finance & Accounting PetroChina Canada Calgary
Jan. 7 Summer Students, Engineering PetroChina Canada Calgary
Jan. 7 Summer Student, Legal PetroChina Canada Calgary
Jan. 7 Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician Strike Group Cranbrook
Jan. 7 Heavy Duty Mechanic NOV Valleyview
Jan. 7 NITROGEN OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Jan. 7 JOURNEYMAN HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC (EAST SHOP) – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Jan. 7 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Jan. 7 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Jan. 7 CEMENT OPERATOR – (EST) Trican Well Service Ltd. Estevan