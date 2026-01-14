PrairieSky Royalty Announces Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2025 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (“PrairieSky) will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2025 results on Monday, February 9, 2026 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky’s fourth quarter and year-end 2025 results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis and the annual information form will be available on PrairieSky’s website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, you are asked to register at the link provided below. Details regarding the call will be provided to you upon registration.

Live call participant registration URL: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI153d2f72f93241a8bf839733697177df Live webcast participant registration (listen in only) URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/7uiiiuz9

